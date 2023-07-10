TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildlife and parks officials approved of staff recommendations for changes to turkey hunting in Kansas following a recent meeting.

Nadia Marji with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said in a press release that on June 22, KDWP commissioners approved of a lottery draw system for distribution of non-resident turkey permits starting in 2024. This recommendation is part of a larger strategy aimed to reduce hunting pressure on turkeys in Kansas as their population declines nationwide.

KDWP officials have frequently discussed options to cut back on turkey hunting in Kansas to help the species recover, to the disappointment of some hunters. One of the biggest changes under discussion earlier this year was to cut the fall turkey season and reduce turkey hunting opportunities in the spring. These changes were later approved in a meeting on April 27.

Marji said KDWP commissioners voted 7-0 to pass amendments to K.A.R. 115-4-11 to implement an application period for non-resident turkey hunters to apply for a specific hunt unit (Units 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6) in early January through to mid-February. Similar to Kansas’ lottery draw for non-resident deer permits, any leftover non-resident turkey permits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can watch a recording of the video/audio stream of the KDWP commissioner’s meeting by clicking here. The next time commissioners will meet will be on Thursday, July 17 at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Center VIP Room in Pittsburg.

