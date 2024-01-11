TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding its first commission meeting later this month to discuss topics related to state game animals.

KDWP commissioners will hear general discussion updates on several topics. These include waterfowl regulations, webless migratory bird regulations, public land regulations and the 2024 Commissioner Big Game Permit Program. The 2024 legislative update will also be heard along with an agency and state fiscal status update.

Workshop items on the list for the meeting include the following:

A.R. 115-25-7 antelope 25-series regulations

A.R. 115-25-8 elk 25-series regulations

A.R. 115-25-9a military deer seasons

A.R. 115-4-11 deer permanent regulations

New carcass movement regulation

New public lands regulation

You can request an interpreter for the hearing impaired by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. If you have a disability and want to request accommodations, call the commission secretary at 620-672-0702.

This meeting will take place in person and online for those that can’t make the trip. It is scheduled to start at noon on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 16 Main Street in Sabetha. You can watch virtually by clicking here. The next commission meeting will be on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

To find out more about the upcoming meeting and the agenda items, click here or see the document below:

January+25,+2024+Commission+Agenda+REVISED by Matthew Self on Scribd

