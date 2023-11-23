EMPORIA (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will hold their last meeting of the year later this month.

Nadia Marji with the KDWP said in a press release that a panel of seven members from the KDWP Commission will come together for the last time in 2023 at noon on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Bowyer Building at 2700 West U.S. Highway 50 in Emporia. This meeting will be open to the public, who can choose to come in person or attend online.

Commissioners will be holding a vote during the meeting on K.A.R. 115-2-1 which deals with fee amounts. KDWP staff recommend raising the price for non-resident hunters and anglers, ranging from $2.50 to $65, depending on their licenses or permit types. Staff also recommend creating an application fee for non-resident turkey permits. The commission members will also hear orders from the KDWP secretary on Free Park Entrance and Free Fishing Days.

General discussion updates will also be heard for the following topics:

Wildlife Division research and survey efforts

Fisheries Division research effort

Antelope, Elk seasons

Deer seasons on Kansas’ military installations

Workshop items that will be discussed at the meeting, and possibly voted on in the future, include:

Select big game regulations

Carcass movement and disposal best practices

K.A.R. 115-2-3 – Camping and utility fees

K.A.R. 115-8-26 – Non-resident access for waterfowl hunting in Kansas

Marji said login instructions for those wanting to participate online can be found by clicking here. A live video and audio stream can be found by clicking here. The next meeting of the KDWP Commission will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 16 Main Street in Sabetha.

For more Kansas outdoors, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.