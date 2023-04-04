TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is putting the word out that local anglers can win $100 by taking part in a survey on “Blotchy Bass Syndrome.”

The survey was announced via social media by the KDWP Monday, April 3. The survey focuses on Blotchy Bass Syndrome which is a form of hyperpigmentation/melanosis that occurs in freshwater bass. This syndrome is currently being studied by biologists who are trying to get angler input on bass catches where Blotchy Bass Syndrome could be seen.

The study asks for information on any bass catches in the MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas mobile app, according to the KDWP. Participation is free and could land you a $100 gift card.

If you are a bass fisherman, open the app and click “Start Trip” then take photos of every bass you’ve caught, preferably next to a measuring device, according to the KDWP. Once you’re finished fishing for the day, click “End Trip” and you’ll automatically be entered into a drawing for the gift card. Each recorded trip will serve as an entry.

Blotchy Bass Syndrome has been connected to a novel emerging adomavirus, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The syndrome has been seen in a large number of waterbodies across the country on the surface of black basses and is currently the subject of study by the USGS and other government agencies.

Bass and catfish are the most common species to be impacted by this virus, but other species can also display the spots, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The virus is not transmissible to humans or pets. As long as these fish are in good condition and cooked properly, they are safe to eat, according to the KDWP.