Alligator snapping turtles are among the species on the Species in Need of Conservation list. (AP)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is conducting a five-year review of Kansas’ endangered species.

Nadia Marji with the KDWP said in a release that the review will be assisted by the Threatened and Endangered Species Task Committee. The committee will examine and update scientific information for species deemed endangered, threatened or a Species in Need of Conservation (SINC). Currently there are 82 species on the SINC list.

Marji said after the review, the committee will propose recommendations to the KDWP secretary. The KDWP Commission will then approve changes following a public hearing. The last 5-year review was conducted in 2019. In the review, the Arkansas darter and the Wabash pigtoe mussel were removed from the SINC list. The cylindrical papershell mussel was added to the list.

Responsive Management, a research firm that specializes in outdoor recreation issues, found that threatened and endangered wildlife is still an important topic for Kansans. Marji said the organization found 94% of Kansans agreed that the KDWP should continue to identify and protect endangered species. Responsive Management also found 84% of residents agreed that “wildlife that is threatened and endangered in Kansas yet abundant in other states should still be protected in Kansas.”

Individuals or groups can propose additions, deletions or modifications if they provide scientific information along with a required petition form. The petition form can be submitted to kdwpt.ess@ks.gov or mailed to KDWP, Attn: Ecological Services, 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124-8174.