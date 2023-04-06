TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the outdoors could soon see Kansas designate a new state park this year. This comes after weeks of effort from local industry leaders and members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).

Legislators in the Kansas Senate voted to approve House Bill 2039 Thursday. It now goes to Gov. Laura Kelly for final approval. It would create the 28th state park for Kansas in Allen County at the Lehigh Portland Trails.

Lawmakers wrapped their bill to create a new state park, HB 2331, with HB 2039 which would allow disabled veterans to get, free of charge, a permanent license to hunt and fish. The Kansas Senate approves the combined legislation in a vote of 35-5 on April 6.

Local advocates, including Iola Industries and Thrive Allen County, called the potential creation of a new state park in Allen County a game-changer. The arrival of tourists and others interested in visiting the trails would bring new business and more recreational opportunities to the Iola community.

The trails are home to many interesting features which could be further enhanced if the area becomes a state park. More than 12 miles of trails, an abandoned quarry, a 138-acre lake, historic farmsteads and a 300-foot-long cave are some of the most prominent features of the area.

