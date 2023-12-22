TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has announced the opening of a brand-new lottery draw systems for non-resident turkey hunters.

Out of state hunters looking to bag a turkey in the spring can start submitting applications for the lottery draw from Jan. 9 through to Feb. 9, 2024, according to a press release from the KDWP. Wildlife commissioners approved of this process at a vote of 7-0 in July.

Units 1, 2, 3, 5, or 6 are open for the lottery application process but the permits are valid for only one of the listed units. Any leftover non-resident spring turkey permits will be offered on a first-come, first serve basis after the draw is concluded.

To get started with the application process, use this link between Jan. 9 and Feb. 9, 2024. Select the option “Purchase Licenses, Permits, & Tags” then log in to your account. Lastly, select the option “Limited Draw Applications.” A $10 application fee is required during the application process.

Hunters who qualify as a resident or non-resident tenant can still buy a spring turkey permit in the units listed above over the counter or online starting on March 5, 2024.

This new lottery draw process is part of a bigger strategy championed by the KDWP to save the turkey population in Kansas which has been in decline recently. Earlier this year, the KDWP officially cut off the fall turkey season to help the bird species bounce back.

For more Kansas Outdoors, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.