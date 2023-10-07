COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – State wildlife officials will host a free safety clinic for shotgun and archery student youths later this month.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) made the announcement about the upcoming event on social media. Attendees will have the opportunity to train their firearm and archery shooting and safety skills under the guidance of KDWP staff.

Gear and supplies like shotguns, shells, bows, arrows, targets and protective equipment will be provided by the KDWP on the day of the event. Students can expect to shoot shotgun targets by the end of the session.

Anyone between the ages of 11 and 16 are welcome to participate, according to the KDWP. All participants are required to pre-register before the event.

The safety clinic will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Council grove Lake near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at the dam, according to the KDWP. Attendees are not required to have completed a hunter safety education course, but it is encouraged to have it for the safety clinic.

The safety clinic is part of the KDWP’s “Pass It On” program which is designed to improve the numbers of Kansans who hunt. If you want to sign up for the event, you must do so before Oct. 16. To secure your spot, reach out to Council Grove Wildlife Area Manager Brent Konen at 620-767-5900.

For information on hunter safety education courses in Kansas, click here.