TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than 350 special hunt opportunities are up for grabs in Kansas.

Nadia Marji with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said in a press release that special hunting opportunities are now open for applications. The KDWP’s Special Hunts program provides hunters with chances to take part in hunts on land not normally open to hunting that come with higher than usual success rates. Opportunities exist for hunting deer, upland game, waterfowl, doves, turkeys and furbearers.

Marji said a random drawing will determine who will be selected to take part in the special hunts. The application period officially opened on July 8 with application draw dates coming soon:

First Draw Hunts in September and October – Aug. 7, 2023.

Second Draw Hunts in November and December – Sept. 25, 2023.

Third Draw Hunts in January and February – Dec. 11, 2023.

Marji said both resident and nonresident hunters can apply, though some hunts are for Kansas residents only. When applying online, you will have the option to select hunts by species, date and category, which include “open,” “youth,” or “mentored” hunts. Everyone is eligible for open hunts, regardless of experience or age. Youth hunts require applicants to include at least one hunter 18-years-old or younger who is accompanied by an adult of at least 21 years old. Mentored hunts are open to youth and inexperienced hunters supervised by a mentor who is at least 21-years-old or older.

Marji said emails will be sent to applicants notifying them of whether or not they can take part in a special hunt within two business weeks of the drawing. Applicants who are chosen will be sent their hunting permit along with other relevant information. To apply for a special hunt in Kansas, click here.

