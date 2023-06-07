RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Wildlife officials have reopened a shooting range that was under construction for nearly two years at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) spokeswoman Nadia Marji said in an email that the Fancy Creek Shooting Range in Riley County is open following a period of demolition and construction that began on July 1, 2021. The range officially opened back up on June 3, featuring a swathe of new amenities.

Marji said the renovation includes new concrete baffles, sidewalls and firing line covers that consist of a 14-position, 100-yard rifle range; a 12-position 50-meter handgun/rifle range; and two 15-position, 15-yard handgun range.

Photos taken mid-construction at the shooting range. (Photo Courtesy/KDWP)

Photos taken mid-construction at the shooting range. (Photo Courtesy/KDWP)

Marji said the outdoor shooting facility is now considered to be state-of-the-art by the KDWP as it maximizes shooting opportunities while also occupying a smaller footprint than other, traditional dirt berm ranges. Furthermore, the concrete overhead baffles provide more peace of mind for people at the range as there is “no blue sky” from the shooting line, keeping all rounds directed downrange towards the impact berm.

The Fancy Creek Shooting Range can be found at 14890 Honor Camp Lane in Randolph. It is part of the Tuttle Creek State Park which sits on 1,200 acres adjacent to Tuttle Creek Lake. The area comes with camping options, fishing, a swimming beach and miles of trails. You can learn more about the park by clicking here.