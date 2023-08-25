TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildlife officials have a new tool to help Kansas hunters find fields and birds easier this fall.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) shared in a press release the geographical information system staff are now offering up a new tool to help hunters find land specifically made for doves this season. Wildlife officials created a website to show hunters a birds-eye view of land across the state that is open to the public. KDWP public land managers work each year to ensure all wildlife, including doves, have quality wildlife habitats. Those habitats can be found in a number of crops: milo, sunflowers and wheat stubble.

To find the public land open for dove hunting near you, click here. Wildlife officials advise hunters to use the tool “Nearest Field Locator” to select a point on the map and search the land within a radius of that point, according to the press release.

The 2023 dove hunting season in Kansas runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 29. Hunters can have their pick from mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves. Once the hunting season is over, hunters can harvest Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves.

KDWP dove hunting limits are as follows: