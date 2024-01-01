TOPEKA (KSNT) – With no winter weather in northeast Kansas to begin the new year, many are taking advantage of day one of 2024 by spending it outdoors.

The first day of the year is the first journey for roughly 200 people from across America, who gathered at Perry State Park Monday afternoon to be a part of the First Day Hike. Perry State Park Manager Tristan Larocque says it’s a great way to slow down from a busy life, and start the year off on the right step.

“Seems like life nowadays runs at 100 miles an hour and being out in nature, maybe seeing things that maybe you haven’t seen before,” Larocque said. “Whether it’s a new critter or a new type of tree; all those different things can really help you enrich yourself.”

These hikers, young and old, along with some furry friends, hit Rocky Top Trail for the roughly three-mile hike. While this is the first time this trail was used for a first day hike–some people came to Perry Lake just to start their New Year off outdoors.

“We just love starting the first day of the year with an outdoor activity,” Dirty Girls co-owner Jennifer Woerner said. “It’s a great way just to get outside, be with our community and be in nature.”

But for avid hiker and co-owner of Dirty Girls Denise Selbee-Koch, she says this yearly event is a great way for people to get out-and-about in a way that’s not too extreme.

“You don’t have to do anything, you don’t have to mountain climb, you don’t have to hang glide you just need to take a walk and connect with the gorgeous sites of Kansas,” Selbee-Koch said.

Larocque told 27 News he hopes people see the First Day Hike as an opportunity to get out and use the resources that state and national parks have to offer.

