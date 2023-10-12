TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) says the times for its fall stocking of trout at Lake Shawnee has changed with no exact date set.

Mike McLaughlin with SCP+R previously said in a press release the fall trout stocking at Lake Shawnee will occur at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the main boat ramp on Beach Drive off of SE 29th Street. Around 7,000 pounds of trout were planned to be dumped into the lake for the public to fish for. This comes not long after a separate release of catfish was put into the lake.

On Thursday, McLaughlin said the date for the stocking has changed due to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) changing the dates for trout season.

The stocking of trout in Lake Shawnee is a tradition first set in place in 1979 under then SCP+R Director Ted Ensley. The lake receives trout every spring and fall to give local anglers new fishing opportunities.

This year’s trout come courtesy of the Crystal Lakes Fisheries out of Ava, Missouri. McLaughlin said the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) reimburses SCP+R for the trout under the Community Fisheries Assistance Program.

