DICKINSON CO. (KSNT) – A game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) helped save a buck after finding it entangled with another buck in Dickinson County.

Kansas Game Wardens posted a video to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 7 showing a game warden approach two bucks. The deer were tangled in each other’s antlers, with one appearing to be dead.

To save the deer that was still alive, the responding game warden fired his shotgun to break the antlers and separate the two. After firing this shot, the now-free buck bounded away into the wilderness. A salvage tag was given to a local hunter who first spotted the entangled deer.

