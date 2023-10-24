DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby resident has shared photos taken from her yard of a phenomenon known as Tree Suds.

Misti Hobbs took these two photos Tuesday as rain moved across the area. Erik Draper writes for Ohio State University that tree suds are actually a fairly common phenomenon that generally happens after long periods without rain.

During those dry periods, particulates from the air, salts, and plant chemicals tend to accumulate on the surface of tree bark. Rainwater washes and mixes with the different salts, chemicals, and particulates which can contain acid. When the salts, acids, and rainwater combine, a chemical reaction occurs that forms a sort of rudimentary soap.

As the mixture flows down the surface of the bark, it encounters bumps, ridges, and other obstacles that slowly introduce pockets of air, creating bubbles that eventually pool at the base of the tree.

Draper says tree suds can form on any type of tree, anywhere in the world where conditions are right. If you spot it on your tree, there’s no cause for concern.

Tree suds pose no risk to you, your tree, or your pets.