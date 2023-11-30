TOPEKA (KSNT) – Trout season in Kansas is just around the corner and these lakes are stocked for the occasion.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) recently made some changes to the trout fishing program in the state, namely on when lakes will be stocked and when the season start dates would be. Trout season now runs from Dec. 1 to March 31. You can learn more about this topic and other changes to the season by clicking here.

The KDWP keeps a list of which lakes and reservoirs are stocked with trout for the season on its website. It separates them into two categories: lakes requiring a trout permit of all anglers and lakes which require a trout permit only for those fishing for trout. The following 33 lakes are stocked with trout:

Trout permit required for all Le Clere – Coffeyville Lake Charles – Dodge City Eisenhower State Park Pond Gun Park Lake – Fort Scott Glen Elder State Park Pond Seep Stream – Kanopolis Lake Henry – Clinton SP Mined Land WA Unit #30 Centennial Pond – Pratt Walnut River Area – El Dorado SP Willow Lake – Tuttle Creek SP Webster Stilling Basin Sandsage Bison Range and WA Sandpits Vic’s Lake and Slough Creek – Sedgwick County Park Crystal Lake Garnett Kings Lake – Emporia (New in January 2023) O.J. Watson Park – Wichita (New in January 2023)

Trout permit only for trout anglers Villa High Lake – Colby Lake Shawnee – Topeka Smoky Gardens Lake – Sherman County Lakewood Lake – Salina Moon Lake – Fort Riley Scott State Park Pond – Barrel Springs Pond Dillon Nature Center Pond – Hutchinson Atchison City Lake #1 Elkhorn Lake – Holton Sam’s Pond – Syracuse Grassland Pits – Cimarron Vet’s Lake – Great Bend Meade State Fishing Lake Tanko Lake – Cherryvale Father Padilla Pond – Herington Cameron Springs – Fort Riley



All Kansas residents between the ages of 16 and 74 must have a valid fishing license, along with non-residents above the age of 16, to fish for trout, according to the KDWP. Those who are 15 or younger only need a youth trout permit. These permits are good for one year after the day they are purchased. Information on fishing licenses and how to buy them can be found by clicking here.

If you go fishing at the lakes above after March 31, you can catch trout without needing a permit. You will still need to adhere to the daily creel limit, which is set at five trout. The possession limit for trout is 15.

For more Kansas outdoors, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.