TOPEKA (KSNT) – Opportunities can be found across the Sunflower State to attend hunter education courses.
With big game hunting seasons just around the corner in Kansas, now is a good time to get hunter education out of the way. These courses are required for anyone born on or after July 1, 1957 in order to hunt in Kansas unless they are 15-years-old or younger, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).
Kansas Game Wardens with the KDWP suggest finding available hunter education courses with safehunters.com. This site has a list of all upcoming hunter education courses in Kansas through 2023 and 2024. Below, you will find a list of courses still open for people to sign up to:
- Tonganoxie City Maintenance Shop
- 1536 East Fourth Street, Tonganoxie
- Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Maize Rec Center
- 10100 Grady Avenue, Maize
- Friday, Sept. 15 from 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4H Conference Building
- 205 South 12th Street, Clay Center
- Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lone Pine Hunting Preserve
- 444 90th Road, Toronto
- Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- First Christian Church
- 305 South Broadway, Plainville
- Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ottawa State Fishing Lake
- 1033 Lake Road, Minneapolis
- Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Kinsley Fair Grounds
- South Highway 183, Kinsley
- Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- City of Great Bend Police Range
- Expo Complex, Great Bend
- Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Trinity Lutheran Parish Hall
- 401 East Street, Ramona
- Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Quivira National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center
- 1434 Northeast 80th Street, Stafford
- Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- First Presbyterian Church
- 2415 West Clinton Parkway, Lawrence
- Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lake Afton Public Shooting Range
- 25000 West MacArthur Road, Garden Plain
- Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- EW County Sportsman Club
- One mile west and 1.5 miles north of Ellsworth
- Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Blue Valley High School
- 2 Ram Way, Randolph
- Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops
- 12051 Bass Pro Drive, Olathe
- Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sportsman Acres
- 3922 KS 244, SPUR, Junction City
- Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tri-County Rod and Gun Club
- 18573 Stillwell Road, Linwood
- Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 4H Conference Building
- 205 South 12th Street, Clay Center
- Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can find the full list on safehunters.com by clicking here. To learn more about hunting applications and fees on the KDWP’s website, click here.