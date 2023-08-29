TOPEKA (KSNT) – Opportunities can be found across the Sunflower State to attend hunter education courses.

With big game hunting seasons just around the corner in Kansas, now is a good time to get hunter education out of the way. These courses are required for anyone born on or after July 1, 1957 in order to hunt in Kansas unless they are 15-years-old or younger, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).

Kansas Game Wardens with the KDWP suggest finding available hunter education courses with safehunters.com. This site has a list of all upcoming hunter education courses in Kansas through 2023 and 2024. Below, you will find a list of courses still open for people to sign up to:

Tonganoxie City Maintenance Shop 1536 East Fourth Street, Tonganoxie Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maize Rec Center 10100 Grady Avenue, Maize Friday, Sept. 15 from 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4H Conference Building 205 South 12th Street, Clay Center Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lone Pine Hunting Preserve 444 90th Road, Toronto Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Christian Church 305 South Broadway, Plainville Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa State Fishing Lake 1033 Lake Road, Minneapolis Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kinsley Fair Grounds South Highway 183, Kinsley Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Great Bend Police Range Expo Complex, Great Bend Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Parish Hall 401 East Street, Ramona Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Quivira National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center 1434 Northeast 80th Street, Stafford Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church 2415 West Clinton Parkway, Lawrence Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Afton Public Shooting Range 25000 West MacArthur Road, Garden Plain Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

EW County Sportsman Club One mile west and 1.5 miles north of Ellsworth Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blue Valley High School 2 Ram Way, Randolph Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops 12051 Bass Pro Drive, Olathe Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sportsman Acres 3922 KS 244, SPUR, Junction City Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County Rod and Gun Club 18573 Stillwell Road, Linwood Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4H Conference Building 205 South 12th Street, Clay Center Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



You can find the full list on safehunters.com by clicking here. To learn more about hunting applications and fees on the KDWP’s website, click here.