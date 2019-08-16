Skip to content
Kidcast – August 16th, 2019
Kidcast
This week's Kicaster is our own Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez's cousin, Ryleigh Rincon.
Posted:
Aug 16, 2019 / 06:39 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2019 / 06:39 PM CDT
