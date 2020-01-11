Kidcast – January 10, 2020

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Black History Month
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
K-18 in Riley County closed due to multi-car crash
Top Stories
Keeping yourself safe in inclement weather
Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention includes Variety Acts, Comedians, Jugglers and more
Hundreds without power Friday as winter storm hits northeast Kansas
Royals sign Jorge Soler to a one-year deal; avoid arbitration
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Top Stories
More quarterbacks are using their hands to catches passes
Top Stories
North Dakota State and James Madison back in FCS title game
Royals sign Jorge Soler to a one-year deal; avoid arbitration
Reds’ Bauer skirts arbitration after sour ’19 hearing vs CLE
With a baby on the way, Michelle Wie still has eye on golf
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention includes Variety Acts, Comedians, Jugglers and more
Top Stories
Local law enforcement agencies under emergency accident reporting phases
Top Stories
Love’s Travel Stop to open in early February
Task force suggests new training, legislation to address Alzheimer’s disease
Washburn University Alumni enjoy Appreciation Night
Kyle Wiley Pickett talks Mozart, upcoming concerts
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.
Kidcast – January 10, 2020
Kidcast
This week's Kidcaster is Joshua Rodewald.
by:
Gabriella Gomez
Posted:
Jan 10, 2020 / 06:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2020 / 06:24 PM CST
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather
Love’s Travel Stop to open in early February
Hundreds without power Friday as winter storm hits northeast Kansas