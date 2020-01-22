Kidcast – January 22, 2020

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Black History Month
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Our News Team
Top Stories
City of Topeka implementing zones for snow, ice removal
Top Stories
Nonprofit bringing awareness of veteran suicide, depression
Topeka Habitat Home ready for a new family
Big 12 Conference announces suspensions to KU, K-State players
Local bakery offering Chiefs-themed cookies
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
All12 Courtside
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Latest: morning rain delays play on outside courts
Top Stories
Lynx star Maya Moore opts to stay on hiatus from WNBA in ’20
Big 12 Conference announces suspensions to KU, K-State players
Mayors launch task force to oppose minor league contraction
MLB to test but not use computer umps at spring training
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
City of Topeka implementing zones for snow, ice removal
Top Stories
Nonprofit bringing awareness of veteran suicide, depression
Top Stories
Topeka Habitat Home ready for a new family
Kansans For Life Rally at State Capital
Crunch Fitness Topeka offers pre-sale special ahead of grand opening
Organizers move Rally For Life events due to weather
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Book Reviews
Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Kidcast – January 22, 2020
Kidcast
This week's Kidcaster is Brynnley Schnacker.
Posted:
Jan 22, 2020 / 05:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2020 / 05:40 PM CST
Trending Stories
Big 12 Conference announces suspensions to KU, K-State players
Closings and Delays
Fight breaks out at Sunflower Showdown
Self suspends De Sousa following Sunflower Showdown brawl
Missing man found after pickup discovered under Shawnee Co. bridge