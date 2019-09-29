Kidcast – September 27, 2019

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Storms tonight with more rain chances on Wednesday
Thieves steal ‘several firearms’ from Topeka’s Gun Garage, ATF offers reward
4-star prospect Miguel commits to K-State
Kansas City police find woman’s body on I-35
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sharks F Kane suspended for 3 games for abuse of official
Top Stories
Biles aims to write more history at gymnastics worlds
Kirani James back in blocks, back to form in 400 at worlds
4-star prospect Miguel commits to K-State
Mets’ Alonso donates customized cleats to 9/11 museum
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Pet Lost and Found
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Pet Advice: Adoption tips for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
Top Stories
Sales and Marketing Executives hold Golf Tournament to raise money for Scholarships
Top Stories
Luke Combs, Toby Keith, Cody Johnson to headline Topeka’s debut Heartland Stampede
Wamego gearing up for OZtoberfest 2019
Rosh Hashanah welcoming new year, fresh start for Northeast Kansas Jewish community
Oktoberfest raising money for 3 Topeka organizations
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Kidcast – September 27, 2019
Kidcast
This week's Kidcaster is Brayden Brewert.
by:
Gabriella Gomez
Posted:
Sep 29, 2019 / 12:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2019 / 12:49 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Thieves steal ‘several firearms’ from Topeka’s Gun Garage, ATF offers reward
Jury convicts ex-police officer who fatally shot neighbor
Man attempting to evade KHP troopers drives wrong way on I-70, kills teen
Weather
2 killed in head-on wreck in Franklin Co.