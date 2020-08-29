Manhattan High School sees 1st positive coronavirus case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Manhattan High School sees first confirmed case of coronavirus in a student.

In an email sent to parents and students, the school district shared there was a positive confirmed case of coronavirus at the Manhattan High School. The student was attending a class on the west campus Aug. 26 as part of a group.

As of now, the district said on-site school will continue as planned for A and B groups the week of Aug. 30.

The Riley County Health Department has been notified about the student and is performing contract tracing. The proper cleaning protocols are also being followed.