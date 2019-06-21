About

Marian Dental Clinic welcomes everyone and provides patient-centered, high-quality, complete dental care. We accommodate people from every walk of life.

Our Mission

We reveal and foster God’s healing love by improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

Our History Marian Clinic, Inc. was founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and opened in 1988 as a medical clinic in Topeka, KS. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable the Sisters evaluated the Topeka area and determined a need for dental services; which lead to the opening of the dental clinic in 1989 and operated solely by volunteer dentists and dental hygienists. Over the past 28 years the mission has remained steadfast – to reveal and foster God’s healing love by improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable – and the clinic has evolved from 2 volunteers to 16 paid associates and 6 volunteers. The clinic strives to improve our patient experience, increase our provider base, and transform to offer many new opportunities for community members to receive high quality dental services.

Our Values

– Caring Spirit: We honor the sacred dignity of each person.

We honor the sacred dignity of each person. – Excellence: We set and surpass high standards.

We set and surpass high standards. – Good Humor: We create joyful and welcoming environments.

We create joyful and welcoming environments. – Integrity: We do the right thing with openness and pride.

We do the right thing with openness and pride. – Safety: We deliver care that seeks to eliminate all harm for patients and associates.

We deliver care that seeks to eliminate all harm for patients and associates. – Stewardship: We are accountable for the resources entrusted to us.

We are accountable for the resources entrusted to us.

Our Services At Marian Dental Clinic, we are dedicated to helping your whole family enjoy the benefits of good oral health. Good dental care plays a key role in your overall health. This is why we provide affordable dental care for those who have nowhere else to turn.

Our clinic provides:

– Exams

– Digital Dental X-rays

– Cleanings

– Fluoride Treatments

– Sealants

– Fillings

– Crowns

– Bridges

– Root Canals

– Extractions

– Dentures

– Partials

– Braces – Invisalign®

– Electronic Dental Charting – Patient Access to Health Records

– Brief medical assessment prior to your dental appointment (on select days)



New Dental Patients Our clinic is a safety-net community clinic that provides the same high-quality dental services that you would receive in a private dental office.

Walk-in emergencies are accepted: Emergencies are accepted in the order they arrive. The dental team will do our best to provide for emergent needs. Emergency patients are encouraged to call ahead and reserve a time with the dentist. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee an opening unless you have a confirmed appointment.

We do accept private insurance: Insurance such as Sunflower, UnitedHealth, Amerigroup, BCBS, and Delta Dental are accepted and the Benefit Plan determines if there is any coverage. Any procedures not covered will be the responsibility of the patient. Medicare patients who meet the income guidelines are eligible for services on a sliding scale basis.

We accept family, friends, and community members: We offer our dental services to everyone, especially the poor and vulnerable. If you do not fall under the poverty guidelines you are still welcome. We desire to be a resource for the community and if you do not have a dental home, we would like to serve you as well.

Volunteer Each year, our caring volunteers help us provide patient-centered dental care to the community. If you would like to assist us as a volunteer, we would love to have your help. As a volunteer you will work in a professional setting that requires maturity, respect for confidentiality, and a kind attitude toward all you encounter. Anyone over the age of 16 is welcome to apply to join our volunteer family. Applications for volunteers 14-15 years of age are accepted starting in March of each year for summer volunteer positions. To become a volunteer, please contact us by phone at (785) 233-2800.

Volunteer Opportunities: