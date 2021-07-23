Cleveland Indians change name to Guardians

A small group of Cleveland Indians participate in an optional team workout at Progressive Field, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in preparation for baseball’s upcoming World Series Game 6 against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND, OH (KSNT) – Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians announced Friday morning they’re changing their name to the Guardians.

The team posted a 2-minute long video on their Twitter account revealing the name change, ending the video with a voiceover saying, “Together we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

The organization announced in December that it would be changing the name for the first time since 1915 after years of controversy and recent pressure from Major League Baseball.

The new name for Cleveland is a nod to the statues along the Hope Memorial Bridge which leads to the stadium. The four statues honoring Cleveland’s past are called The Guardians.

Over the last several months, the Indians met with fans and community leaders, resulting in a list of nearly 1,200 potential names.

The club said it has three main themes for a new name: preserving Cleveland baseball history, uniting the community and connecting to the city of Cleveland.

Among the name options trending on social media are the Guardians, which is a nod to the statues along the Hope Memorial Bridge, and the Spiders, a throwback to the club’s name from the 1890s.