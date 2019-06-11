Mobile Apps

The news coverage you depend on is now in the palm of your hand. The full power of KSNT.com on your desktop is instantly available for your smartphone, tablet or cell phone — and it's specifically tailored to your device.

Simply open your web browser to KSNT.com. There's no app to download or update, and you'll get the full app experience, instantly, on your iPhone, iPad, Android, eReader or hundreds of other devices. Enjoy rich interactive features, like full-screen video and a mobile-friendly interactive radar, all from the experienced local news team you trust.

All the features you love about KSNT.com are optimized for your device, including:

– Customized home screen with the latest news from the Topeka area

– In-depth stories

– In-depth stories and photo galleries

– Breaking News, Weather alerts

– Interactive Radar with FutureCast

– KSNT Storm Track Weather Forecasts directly from our award-winning Storm Track Weather team

– Video Galleries, from local news to international

– Live Video Stream of our newscasts

– Blogs from KSNT News reporters and meteorologists

– Updated continuously — no waiting for refreshes

And if you would rather use an app …

KSNT.com is also available as a free app for your iPhone, iPad, iPod and Android devices. Click one of the links below to download, or search KSNT from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.