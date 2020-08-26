NBA players boycotting Wednesday’s playoff games in wake of police shooting

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo before the start of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – NBA players are boycotting Wednesday’s playoff games in response to the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake days ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks, the closest professional team to Kenosha, Wisconsin, were the first team to make the decision for their game against the Orlando Magic.

Following the Bucks’ decision, multiple players in the league showed support and the league announced that all the games will be rescheduled.

All NBA players have been invited to meet tonight to discuss their next step following today’s decision.

Media member in The Bubble reported the following as the story was breaking:

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn't leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward boycotting Game 5 tonight, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020

All games are postponed, and Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled, NBA says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

From the @NBA : The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) August 26, 2020

Every NBA player is invited to join the meeting in The Bubble at 8 PM to discuss how they'll proceed from today's boycotts, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Here are reactions from players throughout the league and sports world:

Bigger than basketball ‼️ — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020