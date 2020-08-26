NBA players boycotting Wednesday’s playoff games in wake of police shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – NBA players are boycotting Wednesday’s playoff games in response to the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake days ago.
The Milwaukee Bucks, the closest professional team to Kenosha, Wisconsin, were the first team to make the decision for their game against the Orlando Magic.
Following the Bucks’ decision, multiple players in the league showed support and the league announced that all the games will be rescheduled.
All NBA players have been invited to meet tonight to discuss their next step following today’s decision.
Media member in The Bubble reported the following as the story was breaking:
Here are reactions from players throughout the league and sports world: