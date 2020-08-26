REPORT: Bucks boycotting game five against Orlando

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo before the start of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game five against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, according to a report by ESPN.

There has not been an official announcement by the NBA or Bucks organization.

Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated, “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice.”

The Athletic was first to report Milwaukee was having serious discussions about not playing right before game time. The Orlando Magic soon after left the court at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics reportedly had conversations over the past couple of days about boycotting the first game of their second series on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was reporting NBA executives were outside the Bucks locker room and have not gone inside.