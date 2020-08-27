Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, according to a report by ESPN.
On Wednesday, multiple players showed support following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their game against the Orlando Magic. Shortly after, the NBA decided to postpone the remaining games of the night.
The boycott was in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconson.
ESPN said Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed. It’s not clear when the games will be rescheduled.