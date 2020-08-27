Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo before the start of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, according to a report by ESPN.

On Wednesday, multiple players showed support following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their game against the Orlando Magic. Shortly after, the NBA decided to postpone the remaining games of the night.

The boycott was in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconson.

ESPN said Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed. It’s not clear when the games will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories