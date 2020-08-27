Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo before the start of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, according to a report by ESPN.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

On Wednesday, multiple players showed support following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their game against the Orlando Magic. Shortly after, the NBA decided to postpone the remaining games of the night.

The boycott was in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconson.

ESPN said Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed. It’s not clear when the games will be rescheduled.