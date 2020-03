The Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Utah Jazz was suddenly postponed before tip-off Wednesday, March 11.

(KSNT) – The National Basketball Association is suspending the remainder of the basketball season following Wednesday’s scheduled games.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

ESPN said the NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps.

Our sister station in Oklahoma reports Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus just an hour after the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Jazz was postponed.

