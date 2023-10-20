TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas might be home to two of the top centers in all of women’s college basketball.

K-State’s Ayoka Lee and KU’s Taiyanna Jackson are both listed on the preseason watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is given out annually to the nation’s top center in women’s NCAA DI hoops.

Jackson was named unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team last season after averaging a double-double.

Lee missed the entire 2022-23 season with an injury. Before that, she was an All-American in 2021-23 and broke the NCAA DI record for points in a single game, with 61.

Only 20 centers in total were named to the Leslie Award Preseason Watch List.