Kansas State falls at #12 West Virginia 66-57

MORGANTOWN, WV – FEBRUARY 01: David Sloan #4 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives against Chase Harler #14 of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum on February 1, 2020 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, WV – The Kansas State Wildcats couldn’t put together enough offense to top No. 12 West Virginia this afternoon, falling to the Mountaineers 66-57.

The ‘Cats were within a point of WVU early in the second half, even after going scoreless for six minutes late in the opening half, but only managed to score 10 points over the next nearly 10 minutes and it cost them a shot at their third conference win.

K-State had beaten WVU earlier in conference play and relied on their three-point shooting to come away with the 84-68 victory. Today, the ‘Cats only made three trey balls on 17 attempts.

Xavier Sneed had 11 points, David Sloan added 13, and DaJuan Gordon was productive yet again with seven points and eight rebounds.

Kansas State is back in action Monday night in Manhattan against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Baylor Bears.