TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Big 12 conference released its men’s basketball preseason poll for the 2023-24 season on Friday.

As expected, the Jayhawks are picked to win the league. KU received 12 of 14 first place votes. Houston, in its first year in the conference, picked up the other two first place votes.

In 28 seasons, KU has been picked outright or tied for first in the preseason poll 20 times. The ‘Hawks have won or shared the regular season championship in 21 years of those years.

The poll was voted on by head coaches in the league. Those coaches were not able to vote for their own team, meaning Bill Self and just one other coach picked Houston at the top of the rankings.

K-State is picked sixth in the preseason list. It’s a four-spot jump for Tang’s squad, despite the conference growing.

UCF was picked to finish last. For the full list of preseason Big 12 rankings, click here.