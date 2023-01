LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised.

Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription.

K-State is currently ranked No. 5 in the county. KU is currently ranked No. 9 in the country.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats will tipoff at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.