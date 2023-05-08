MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KSNT)- West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is apologizing on Monday after backlash surrounding comments he recently made on a radio show.

Huggins was a guest on a radio show on Monday, and made an inappropriate comment in reference to Xavier basketball fans and the Xavier University community.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University,” Huggins statement, released on social media, said. “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.”

Huggins served as head coach at Kansas State for one year, in the 2006-07 season.

Huggins used the phrase “Catholic f**s,” in reference to Xavier fans, when discussing the Crosstown Shootout, a rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier. Huggins coached at Cincinnati from 1989-2005.

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University,” Huggins statement said.

He says he knows this behavior is unacceptable.

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way,” Huggins said. “I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

WVU Athletics also released a statement.

“Coach Huggins’ remarks on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values,” WVU Athletics statement said on Twitter.

WVU Athletics says the situation is under review and will be addressed by the university and the athletic department.