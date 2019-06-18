'Puppy dog eyes' are an evolutionary trick to wield power over humans, scientists say

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: A view of the puppies from The Shelter Pet Project during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: A view of the puppies from The Shelter Pet Project during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Nearly every dog owner has been brought to their knees by their favorite canine's "puppy dog" eyes.

Now a study published Monday by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences says evolution may be behind the famous facial expression.

According to researchers, a specific muscle causes dogs' inner eyebrows to raise, making their eyes appear bigger and more infant-like. They say dogs do this specifically to get a reaction out of humans.

Researchers say canines adapted the expression over 33,000 years ago, as they became domesticated.

And it's not the only mannerism dogs have picked up to melt our hearts.

The study notes that dogs are better than other animals at using communication cues like pointing gestures, gazes and keeping eye contact.