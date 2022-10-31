TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday night’s Powerball drawing has reached the one billion dollar mark, with a cash option of $497.3 million.

According to the Kansas Lottery, this is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest US lottery jackpot of all time. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

On Oct. 22, a lucky player in Northeast Kansas won $50,000, and a ticket sold in South Central Kansas won $50,000 in the Oct. 15 drawing.

Powerball draws every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets start at just $2 and players can add the Power Play multiplier to their tickets for an extra $1. For more information, see the Kansas Lottery website.