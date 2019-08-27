Man, woman in custody after KHP chase turned to manhunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have two subjects in custody following a high-speed chase that turned to a multiple hour search on foot.

Troopers spent hours Tuesday afternoon searching for a male subject after he and a woman led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car down I-70.

Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch said the chase began around 2:19 p.m. when the driver failed to stop during a normal traffic stop in Topeka.

They then led troopers on a chase reaching high speeds on I-70 headed west and bailed on foot near Maple Hill Rd.

They worked to locate the two subjects and had the woman in custody shortly after the subjects ran from troopers, according to KHP PIO Adam Winters.

The male subject was apprehended just before 5:00 p.m.

KHP flew in an aircraft from Wichita to aid in the search for the subjects.