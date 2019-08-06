Kansas City man in custody after Jackson Co. chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit beginning in Jackson County ended in the vehicle crashing in a Topeka ditch.

Jesus Emanuel Chatmon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri failed to stop when Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 126th and US-75 Hwy.

The vehicle continued into Shawnee County on I-70 and onto the Kansas Turnpike, where Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers aided in the pursuit.

The driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed on the side of the road in East Topeka after law enforcement officers deployed stop sticks. The driver was then taken into custody and is currently at a local hospital with minor injuries.