1 in custody after Topeka U.S. Bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers have one subject in custody Wednesday afternoon following a Topeka bank robbery.

Officers responded to a call of a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 719 SW Kansas Ave. around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a subject entered the bank, demanded money, then fled on foot.

Officers in the area were able to take the man into custody near 6th St. and Harrison St. a short time later.

TPD is not looking for any other subjects at the time and noted that the FBI is leading the investigation into the robbery.

TPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the crime contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.