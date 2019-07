TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital following a possible stabbing in Southeast Topeka Tuesday evening.

Topeka Police responded to a call of a possible stabbing at 6:02 p.m. in the 2000 block of SE Massachusetts Ave.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, one person was transported to the hospital and police are still on the scene.

