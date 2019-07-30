1 Kansas woman dead, 1 seriously injured in ATV crash

CUMMINGS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old woman died and another person was seriously injured when an all-terrain vehicle carrying four people crashed.

The patrol said Jentri Lynn Fowler, of Cummings, died after the crash Monday evening three-miles southwest of Cummings in Atchison County.

The patrol said the ATV’s driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into a ditch and overturned several times.

An 18-year-old passenger in the ATV was seriously injured. One other passenger suffered minor injuries and another was uninjured.

None of the four people on the ATV was wearing a safety restraint.