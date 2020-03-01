1 killed, 2 injured in I-70 crash near Lawrence early Sunday morning

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – One person died and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Lawrence.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 70, about two miles east of the Lecompton exit, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

KTA said the driver of the first vehicle struck a deer, lost control and struck the inside barrier wall. The driver of the second vehicle heading eastbound failed to see the first driver and struck his passenger side.

One person was killed in the incident and the Kansas Highway Patrol said two others were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No names have been released at this time, pending notification to family.

The crash shutdown multiple lanes of traffic while crews worked the scene. The scene was reported to be cleared just before 7 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.