1 man taken to hospital after shooting in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in the hospital Wednesday evening after he was shot in Manhattan.

Riley County Police officers responded to a call of a man who had been shot around 4:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCPD said no arrests have been made at this time but the investigation suggests that there is no threat to the public as this is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will provide updates as they are made available.