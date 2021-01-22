1 of 3 Missouri jail escapees arrested in New Mexico

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — One of three inmates who escaped a Missouri jail last weekend was arrested in New Mexico on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals.

In a press release, the Marshals said Tracy Brown and his girlfriend had left Denver, Colorado, and were headed to Tularosa, New Mexico. U.S. Marshals in New Mexico were able to take the pair into custody at a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico.

According to the release, Brown told investigators that all three inmates who escaped the Iron County Jail drove to Colorado and split up in Denver. Authorities later arrested family members of Dwight Abernathie and Samuel Gillam as suspected associates to their escape.

The Ironton Police Department said earlier this week that the inmates were believed to be armed. The inmates escaped from the jail sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

They escaped by moving a block wall, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals. Brown was originally arrested on charges of burglary, Abernathie had been arrested on charges of assault and sodomy, and Gilliam had been arrested on kidnapping charges, the Marshals said.

Abernathie and Gillam are still at large.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on Abernathie and Gillam. U.S. Marshals in Missouri and Colorado are working together on the investigation.