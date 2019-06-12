News

1 teen dead, 1 jailed after clash over video game controller

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) - One teen has been accused of killing another after they argued about a video game controller, according to authorities in Georgia.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said deputies responded to a call about loud noises at a mobile home park in Lithia Springs around 12:45 a.m. Monday. They found 17-year-old Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Abara dead and arrested 16-year-old Gabriel Martinez Cruz.

Lithia Springs is about 20 miles west of Atlanta.

Hambrick said an investigation determined the two teenagers were arguing about a video game controller when Gonzalez-Abara was shot.

Cruz has been charged as an adult on counts of malice murder and tampering with evidence.

