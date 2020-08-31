10 active coronavirus outbreak spots in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – There are 10 active outbreaks of coronavirus in Riley County being monitored by the health department, as of Monday afternoon.

Health officials listed the outbreaks as:

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Xi Delta

Chi Omega

Kappa Delta

K-State Football

Pi Beta Phi

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Delta Sigma Phi

Phi Delta Theta

USD 384 School District Office

An outbreak spot indicates potentially extensive transmission within a setting or organization. An outbreak investigation involves several overlapping epidemiologic, case, and contact investigations, with a surge in the need for public health resources.

“Many of the positive patients and close contacts associated with Greek housing are choosing to complete their isolation and quarantine periods at their permanent residence,” said Riley County health officer, Julie Gibbs.

That brings the county to 523 active cases as of Monday. 106 out of the 112, or 95%, of the new positive patients, are in the 18-24 age group.

“The more interaction you have with others, the greater your risk of catching the virus,” said Gibbs. “Take steps to slow the spread, and when you do have to be around others, make sure to keep your distance and exercise caution.”