100-year-old Kansas WWII veteran honored for service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jerry Hinton was given one of the greatest honors provided by the armed forces on Tuesday as he was presented with a challenge coin from the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Hinton was drafted into the military in 1942, which took him all across the world throughout his military career. Once the war was over, he went home to Beechcraft, where he met his wife Jean.

There, she worked in the parts department for an airline company and then moved into the very office where they met. That meeting led to a 72-year long marriage that is still flourishing today.

When asked what the secret of his long life was, Hinton said to “make the best of your life, don’t take it too seriously I think, because I went through a lot.”

The couple have spent their retirement sharing their passion for traveling.