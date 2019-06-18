103-year-old Julia ‘Hurricane" Hawkins takes gold in 100-meter dash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - She holds the world record for the 100-meter dash. Now, Julia "Hurricane' Hawkins is hitting the track here in Albuquerque for the Senior Games to defend and maybe even break her own record.

Monday, 103-year-old Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins set a new Senior Games record for the 50-meter dash in the women's 100 plus division.

The former teacher is used to setting records. Two years ago, she became a world record holder for her age group in the 100-meter after finishing in just under 40 seconds.

"I thought it would be neat to run at 100 and do the 100 yard dash," Hawkins says.

Hawkins started running at 101. Her family says she was always active, but never an athlete. "I call her a little old lady in tennis shoes," says her son, Lad Hawkins.

Tuesday, she finished the 100 in a little more than 46 seconds. She didn't break her record, but she won her division.

She says her favorite way to train is outside in Louisiana in her garden. "I have an acre of land and I have 50 kinds of trees, and I'm working on them all the time," Hawkins says.

Even though she's known as ‘Hurricane' Hawkins, she's been tossing around a new nickname. "I like the flower lady better," Hawkins says.

Hawkins says running is what has kept her mind and body sharp, and every time she steps on the track she has one goal in mind. "I hope I'm inspiring them to be healthy and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age," Hawkins says.

With another Senior Games under her belt, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Before getting into running Hawkins says she competed in biking in the Senior Olympics, but she was only 100 back then.