CONCORD, Calif. (CNN) – Imagine working on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and coming home to your own devastation.

That’s what happened to a nurse in northern California when she realized her puppy had been stolen.

According to Concord police, the 11-week-old puppy, Max, was taken from the garage of his owner’s house on April 18.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the puppy being picked up by a person on a bicycle.