TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cars.com released a list to help parents figure out which cars are the easiest to install car seats in on Monday.

The annual Car Seat Check Honor Roll highlights cars that get straight A’s during car seat safety checks and ones that make installing a car seat a breeze.

Thirteen cars made the list, including two Nissans, four Toyotas, and two Volkswagens.

All of the models fit infant seats, rear and forward-facing seats, and booster seats.

Click here to view the full list.